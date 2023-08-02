Q2 2023 Materion Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

John M. Zaranec - Materion Corporation - CAO



Good morning, and thank you for joining us on our second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. This is John Zaranec, Chief Accounting Officer. Before we begin our remarks this morning, I would like to point out that we have posted materials on the company's website that we will reference as part of today's review of the quarterly results. You can also access the materials through the download feature on the earnings call webcast link. With me today is Jugal Vijayvargiya, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Shelly Chadwick, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our format for today's conference call is as follows: Jugal will provide opening comments on the quarter as well as an update on key strategic initiatives. Following Jugal,