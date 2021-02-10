Q4 2020 Manitowoc Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Manitowoc Company Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded.



And at this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ion Warner, Vice President, Marketing and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Ion M. Warner - The Manitowoc Company, Inc. - VP of Marketing & IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Manitowoc conference call to review the company's fourth quarter 2020 financial performance and business update, as outlined in last evening's press release. Participating on the call are Aaron Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Antoniuk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Today's webcast includes a slide presentation which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website under Events & Presentations. We will reserve time for questions and answers after our prepared remarks. I would like to ask that you limit your questions to one and a follow-up and return to the queue to