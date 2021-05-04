Manitowoc Company Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Kenneth W. Krueger - The Manitowoc Company, Inc. - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Manitowoc Company. I am Ken Krueger, Chairman of the Board of the Manitowoc Company, and I'll be conducting the meeting today.



As you know, we are holding the 2021 annual meeting virtually due to the continued public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the priority we place on the health and well-being of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. We have worked to offer the same participation opportunities that would be provided at an in-person annual meeting, and we are pleased to have each of you in virtual attendance. It's now 9:01 a.m. Central time, and I'm calling the meeting to order.



If you've not voted yet, please do so now as we will close the polls in a few minutes. You may vote by clicking on the voting button on the web portal and following the instructions there. After the formal business of the meeting has been adjourned, we will answer questions that our shareholders may have.



Before we