Q2 2021 Manitowoc Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Manitowoc Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Ion Warner, Vice President, Marketing and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ion M. Warner - The Manitowoc Company, Inc. - VP of Marketing & IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Manitowoc conference call to review the company's second quarter 2021 financial performance and business update as outlined in last evening's press release.



Participating on the call today are Aaron Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dave Antoniuk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Today's webcast includes a slide presentation, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website under Events and Presentations. We will reserve time for questions and answers after our prepared remarks. (Operator Instructions)



Please turn to Slide 2. Please note our safe harbor statement in the material