Manitowoc Company Inc Investor Day Transcript

Dec 13, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Ion M. Warner - The Manitowoc Company, Inc. - VP of Marketing & IR



Good morning. My name is Ion Warner. On behalf of The Manitowoc Company, welcome to our Investor Day. Before we get started, I won't go through the entire slide, but we do have forward-looking statements as defined, as you can see in the document safe harbor statement based on the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and I just want to take a moment, so you can peruse it.



We have a really action-packed agenda this morning, and we'll have a business overview by our President and Chief Executive Officer, Aaron Ravenscroft, who'll talk about our forward-looking strategies that really will grow our company and deliver value creation.



We'll also have James Cook talk about The Manitowoc Way, focused on safety, lean and sustainability initiatives for the company. We'll then talk about the 4 breakthrough initiatives at the company to propel Manitowoc. Brian Regan will talk about the acquisition process, how we think about inorganic growth opportunities for Manitowoc. We'll have Dave Antoniuk talk about the