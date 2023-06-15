Jun 15, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Seth Weber - Wells Fargo - Analyst



All right. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for coming out this morning. Seth Weber, the machinery analyst with Wells Fargo. Very pleased to have the management team from Manitowoc with us this morning. Brian Regan, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is up here on stage; Ion Warner, the Senior VP of Investor Relations is in the audience.



For those not familiar with Manitowoc, it's about a $2 billion revenue company. It's one of the iconic crane manufacturers in the world. It has a very strong reputation and a very large install base of equipment. Cranes are a little bit unique relative to other machinery. Big projects, big pieces of equipment, very well suited for big infrastructure, energy projects, programs, that type of equip -- that type of stuff.



And Manitowoc specifically has undergone a number of changes, big changes over the last number of years and -- which I think is designed to help make the company a little bit less cyclical.



So with that, Brian, thank you for joining us and appreciate you being here. And I