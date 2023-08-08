Q2 2023 Manitowoc Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Ion M. Warner - The Manitowoc Company, Inc. - VP of Marketing & IR



Good morning, and welcome to The Manitowoc conference call to review the company's second quarter 2023 financial performance and business update as outlined in last evening's press release.



Today, I'm joined by Aaron Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Regan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Let's move to Slide 2 on to our safe harbor statement in the material provided for this call. During today