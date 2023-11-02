Q3 2023 Manitowoc Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to The Manitowoc Company Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) I will now turn the conference over to Ion Warner. Please go ahead.



Ion M. Warner - The Manitowoc Company, Inc. - VP of Marketing & IR



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to The Manitowoc conference call to review the company's third quarter 2023 financial performance and business updates as outlined in last evening's press release.



Today, I'm joined by Aaron Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Regan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Our call includes a slide presentation, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website under Events and Presentations. We will reserve time for questions and answers after our prepared remarks. (Operator Instructions)



Let's move to Slide 2 on our safe harbor statement in the material provided for this call. During today's call, forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 are made