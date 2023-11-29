Nov 29, 2023 / 03:50PM GMT
Unidentified Analyst -
Good morning, everyone. We have -- today, we have Manitowoc joining us. And up here with me is CFO, Brian Regan. If anyone has a question, please raise your hand. We'll pass the mic around to you. And to kick it off, we'll have Brian introduce the company.
Brian P. Regan - The Manitowoc Company, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Principal Financial Officer
Thanks, [Hayden]. So Brian Regan, the CFO with the Manitowoc Company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. We're a crane business, we make cranes and service cranes, sell parts, rent cranes. So I'll get into just a little bit of an overview of who we are from a financial perspective. This is all 2022 data. So we are global. You can see our sales by geography, 50% the U.S. When I look at 2023, it's a little bit more than that as we've seen softness in Europe.
Our 2022 adjusted EBITDA was $143 million or 7% of sales. As of the trailing 12 months, September, our adjusted EBITDA was $190 million, which is about 8.4% of sales. So significant improvement year-over-year. Our net leverage ratio
