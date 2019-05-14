May 14, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
Unidentified Analyst -
Good afternoon. Can everybody hear me? Let me move this up, good, here we are. My name is [Marco Rubitz] from Barclays. Thank you, everybody, for being here. I have the honor and pleasure of having MasTec with me here. I have to my left, JosÃ© Mas, CEO, 12 years with the company. I have George Pita, CFO, with me here, and we have Marc Lewis sitting over there from Investor Relations. Yes, as most of you will know, the company is covered as Adam Seiden, who's in the U.S. He's our analyst. He's very bullish on MasTec. He has a price target of $57.
JosÃ©Ramon Mas - MasTec, Inc. - CEO & Director
He's a very smart man.
Unidentified Analyst -
Very smart man, indeed. Yes. He says that you have tons of good structural tailwinds on your side, basically, in all the verticals, probably the first time in more than a decade that all verticals actually are hitting well and have [full adequate] trajectory ahead. If I look back at Marc's phenomenal Christmas card saying, you had a record year in 2018;
May 14, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT
