Q2 2019 MasTec Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Welcome to MasTec's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call, initially broadcast on August 2, 2019. Let me remind participants that today's call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Marc Lewis, MasTec's Vice President of Investor Relations. Marc?



J. Marc Lewis - MasTec, Inc. - VP of IR



