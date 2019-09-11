MasTec Inc at Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference Transcript

Sep 11, 2019 / 07:50PM GMT

Gaurav Gupta - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst



Good afternoon. My name is Guru Gupta from Morgan Stanley. Today with me, I have George Pita, CFO of MasTec. So thank you for making the trip to Miami. It's a (inaudible).



George L. Pita - MasTec, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



My pleasure. And I've always said this is my favorite venue, so I appreciate you guys having the conference here.



Gaurav Gupta - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. Last couple of years, whenever you've come here, you've always posted record revenue and EBITDA. This year then should be a sustained trajectory with a very strong second quarter. It looks like all segments are firing on all cylinders. The outlook looks very, very good. But for those who are new to MasTec's story, maybe you can start with the overview of the business and (inaudible).



George L. Pita - MasTec, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Sure. Thanks. Sounds great. Thanks for having us here. For those