MasTec Inc at Credit Suisse Industrials Conference Transcript

Dec 04, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Jamie Lyn Cook - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD, Sector Head of United States Capital Goods Research, and Analyst



All right, great. So with us today, we have MasTec, which has been a great growth story. We have Chief Executive Officer, Jose Mas.



In terms of format, I think we're going to keep this fairly informal. We'll start off with Q&A. We do have slides, Jose, if you feel like you want to reference -- you know what? You can reference.



Questions and Answers:

- CrÃ©- Research Division - MD, Sector Head of United States Capital Goods Research, and AnalystBut I guess, just to start off with, I think, for investors that don't know your story as well. Can you talk about sort of -- I think the thing that's interesting about MasTec is you started off sort of as a DIRECTV play. You're one of, I think, the CEOs who's done a very good job identifying sort of the next growth opportunity for MasTec and how you get there. So can you talk about where MasTec was