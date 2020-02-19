MasTec Inc at Barclays Industrial Select Conference Transcript

Feb 19, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

Adam Marshall Seiden - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Great. Well, thanks, everyone here in attendance, for joining us for this last session of the day. So my name is Adam Seiden. I'm the machinery and construction analyst for Barclays. In this session, we have representatives from MasTec. So to my right is George Pita, the CFO. And in the audience, we have Marc Lewis, from Investor Relations.



So the format of this session, like many of the other ones that you probably attended today, will be a fireside chat. So we'll spearhead that from up here between George and myself. As we get towards the end of the last 5 minutes or so, there will be an opportunity for open Q&A. So feel free to raise your hand and we'll get you a mic.



So what I'll do is I'm going to pass it over to George just for maybe some open introductory comments just to level set what, who MasTec is for those that are newer in the room. We'll probably move to audience response a bit later in the presentation. So we'll just dive right into fireside chat after that. So George?



