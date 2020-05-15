MasTec Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 15, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Jorge Mas - MasTec, Inc. - Chairman



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and good morning to everyone. And I hope everyone is healthy and safe. And after so many decades of shareholders meeting live, this is a virtual meeting. So I'd like now to call to order our 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of MasTec. I am Jorge Mas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MasTec and I want to again welcome everyone who is participating to today's meeting.



We at MasTec are aware of the extraordinary times in which we are living and the need to protect the health of our directors, executives, employees, shareholders and the other people who help us conduct our annual meetings. While we would prefer to be in a position to conduct our meeting in person, as I said earlier, as we always have in the past, we are very pleased that our shareholders can participate in