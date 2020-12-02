Dec 02, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Jamie Lyn Cook - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD, Sector Head of United States Capital Goods Research and Analyst



Good morning, and welcome to the Eighth Annual CrÃ©dit Suisse Industrials Conference. My name is Jamie Cook, and I'm the Machinery and Engineering & Construction analyst at CrÃ©dit Suisse.



In terms of the format for today's fireside chat, I will moderate the Q&A with management.



So without further ado, I'm very pleased to introduce the management team of MasTec. With us, we have Jose Mas, who's the Chief Executive Officer; George Pita, who's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; as well as Marc Lewis, who heads the Investor Relations effort.



Just an introduction, under the leadership of Jose and his team, MasTec has significantly diversified and grown its portfolio. I've always been impressed by their ability to identify the next growth trajectory for the company. They have a market share leading position and their