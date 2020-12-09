Dec 09, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Adam Marshall Seiden - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Great. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us at this session of the Barclays TMT Conference. My name is Adam Seiden. I'm the machinery and construction analyst at Barclays. Joining me from my team on the line also is Aleksy Grewal.



We're pleased for this session, we're joined by MasTec folks over from Coral Gables, Florida with us. For many of us -- for many, I think, are the folks on the line here and for this TMT conference, they may not be as familiar with MasTec. But I think what you'll soon learn from Jose and from George or from Marc and the crew that they're very connected to tech end markets all the way from telecom tech to clean tech.



So to start off, what I want to do is actually I want to pass the floor over to Jose and to George maybe just to give a brief couple of seconds for explaining the company to some folks that may be a little bit less familiar. And then Jose and George will pass it back to me, and we'll go along with the Q&A.



Jose Ramon Mas<