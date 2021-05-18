May 18, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Adam Marshall Seiden - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Great. Thanks, everyone, for joining us. My name is Adam Seiden, I'm the U.S. machinery and construction analyst at Barclays. We're pleased to have with us at this session here at the Americas Select Conference, MasTec. So joining us from MasTec is Chief Executive Officer, Jose Mas; and George Pita, from the Chief Financial Officer position; as well as Marc Lewis from Investor Relations.



So for folks that may be new on the line, we'll certainly pass it off to Jose just for a couple of quick introductory comments, and then move into a bit of Q&A. If you do have any questions, please feel free to e-mail me at [email protected], and I'm certainly happy to ask questions to the MasTec team on your behalf.



So with that, Jose, thanks again for joining us at the conference. We truly appreciate your support, and look forward to hearing from you.



Jose Ramon Mas - MasTec, Inc. - CEO & Director



Yes. So thank you, Adam. Thank you for having us here