May 18, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
Adam Marshall Seiden - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
All right. Great. Thanks, everyone, for joining us. My name is Adam Seiden, I'm the U.S. machinery and construction analyst at Barclays. We're pleased to have with us at this session here at the Americas Select Conference, MasTec. So joining us from MasTec is Chief Executive Officer, Jose Mas; and George Pita, from the Chief Financial Officer position; as well as Marc Lewis from Investor Relations.
So for folks that may be new on the line, we'll certainly pass it off to Jose just for a couple of quick introductory comments, and then move into a bit of Q&A. If you do have any questions, please feel free to e-mail me at [email protected], and I'm certainly happy to ask questions to the MasTec team on your behalf.
So with that, Jose, thanks again for joining us at the conference. We truly appreciate your support, and look forward to hearing from you.
Jose Ramon Mas - MasTec, Inc. - CEO & Director
Yes. So thank you, Adam. Thank you for having us here
MasTec Inc at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Virtual Conference Transcript
May 18, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...