MasTec Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Jorge Mas - MasTec, Inc. - Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. The 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of MasTec is now called to order. I am Jorge Mas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MasTec, and I cordially welcome you to today's meeting. We and MasTec are aware of the times in which we are living and the need to protect the health of our directors, executives, employees, shareholders and the other people who help us conduct our annual meeting.



While we would prefer to be in a position to conduct our annual meeting in person, as we traditionally have in the past, we are very pleased that our shareholders can participate in our virtual annual meeting. (Operator Instructions) We very much look forward to returning to an in-person format for our 2022 annual meeting.



I would like now to take a moment to introduce the other directors of the company who are present both physically and virtually. Jose Mas, who is our Chief Executive Officer; Bob Campbell; Ernie Csiszar; Bob Dwyer; Julia Johnson; and Javier Palomarez.



In addition to Jose, I would like to introduce the