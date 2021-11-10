Nov 10, 2021 / 03:15PM GMT

Justin P. Hauke - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division - Senior Research Associate



Okay. I think we're live now here. So thank you, everyone, for joining us on day 2 of our industrial conference. My name is Justin Hauke. I'm the senior associate covering facility and industrial services. And presenting next, we're going to have MasTec, pleased to have them. They are a leading specialized contractor delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, renewable energy, communications, pipeline and energy industries.



So this has been a rapid growth company for many years. They've consistently expanded their portfolio into new verticals. Today, the energy transition market hugely are touching each of MasTec's businesses, so a lot going on. And obviously, we've got some attractive funding dynamics over the intermediate term.



So presenting from MasTec, we've got George Pita, he's the CFO; and Mr. Marc Lewis, who is their Vice President of Investor Relations. So we're going to do this as a fireside. I'm going to let George give a little bit of a commercial on