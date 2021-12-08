Dec 08, 2021 / 02:45PM GMT

Adam Marshall Seiden - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. Good day, everyone, and thanks for joining us for this next session at the Barclays Virtual TMT Conference. I'm Adam Seiden, our U.S. machinery and construction analyst. Joining us for this session is MasTec. The company is represented today by CEO, Jose Mas; CFO, George Pita; and IR, Mark Lewis.



If you have any questions during today's session, please feel free to submit them into the system or you could, of course, e-mail me at [email protected]. That's my first name dot my last name @barclays.com, and we'll be happy to ask your question on your behalf.



So it's still relatively early, no hard questions, of course. And with that, I think we'll probably start beginning here. And we are at a TMT conference and maybe actually -- we are at a TMT conference, so for some of you folks who may be a little bit more unfamiliar about MasTec. So we'll start off with having the management team talk a little bit about MasTec.



But first, I want to pass it to George for some opening statements.

