All right. Terrific. Well, for our next session, we have MasTec. We're going to have a great conversation here today on enabling the energy transition and the 5G build-out.



With us today, we've got Jose Mas, Chief Executive Officer; and George Pita, the Chief Financial Officer. Thank you both for being here today. So much going on in the business, and we appreciate you taking some time.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - VP and Integrated Oil & Refining AnalystJose, I want to turn the floor over to you to share some perspective of what's top of mind for you as you think about '22 and building long-term value.- MasTec, Inc. - CEO & DirectorSure. So for those that aren't as familiar with MasTec