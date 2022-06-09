MasTec Inc at Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference Transcript

Jun 09, 2022 / 01:45PM GMT

Noelle Christine Dilts - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - VP & Analyst



Hi, everyone. I'm Noelle Dilts. I cover specialty engineering, construction and services here at Stifel in addition to a couple of other groups. So this morning, we're joined by MasTec. Always a great -- always great to have you here. Thanks for coming.



Jose Ramon Mas - MasTec, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you for having us.



Noelle Christine Dilts - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - VP & Analyst



So to my right is Jose Mas and CEO; and to my far right is George Pita, CFO. So the format will be a fireside chat. We'll try to leave some time at the end for questions. And so with that, we'll get started.



Questions and Answers:

- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - VP & AnalystSo I guess the first place I wanted to get started, Jose was around the recent Biden-Solar