Sep 22, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Brent Edward Thielman - D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Okay. Great. We'll get started with the first presentation of the day from MasTec. Here from the company is Jose Mas, the CEO. Jose, thanks for joining us here.



Jose Ramon Mas - MasTec, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - MD & Senior Research AnalystJose, maybe just to start off from a very high level, it's a really interesting time for the industry, for your company right now in the sense that we have all these sort of economic signals that are worrisome out there. But I think sort of this known need that we need to invest in infrastructure, whether it's related to energy transition, energy upgrades, telecommunications, I mean, really unlike we've ever seen. And so maybe just at a high level if you can talk about the resiliency of these sorts of drivers and the business overall over the next few years