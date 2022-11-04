Q3 2022 MasTec Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to MasTec's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call, initially broadcast on Friday, November 4, 2022. Let me remind participants that today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to our host, Marc Lewis, MasTec's Vice President of Investor Relations. Marc?



J. Marc Lewis - MasTec, Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, Elena, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to MasTec's third quarter call. The following statement is made pursuant to the safe harbor for forward-looking statements described in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These communications we may make certain statements that are forward-looking, such as statements regarding MasTec's future results, plans and anticipated trends in the industries where we operate.



These forward-looking statements are the company's expectations on the day of initial broadcast of this conference call, and the company does not undertake to update these expectations based on subsequent events or knowledge. Various risks, uncertainties