Q4 2018 National Retail Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Julian E. Whitehurst - National Retail Properties, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Cat. Good morning, and welcome to the National Retail Properties' Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Call. Joining me on this call is our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht. After some brief opening remarks, I'll turn the call over to Kevin for more detail on our results.



National Retail Properties had a very busy and productive fourth quarter, ending 2018 with annual core FFO per share growth of 5.2% over 2017 results while actually improving our already impressive leverage statistics. Our business model is designed and executed to deliver mid-single-digits per share growth on a multiyear leverage-neutral basis, and 2018 is another example of the power of that consistent strategy. Our