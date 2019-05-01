Q1 2019 National Retail Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the National Retail Properties First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the call over to your host for today, Mr. Jay Whitehurst, CEO and President. Sir, the floor is yours.



Julian E. Whitehurst - National Retail Properties, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thanks, Jess. Good morning, and welcome to the National Retail Properties First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Joining me on this call is our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht. After some brief opening remarks, I'll turn the call over to Kevin for more detail on our results.



The first quarter of 2019 was another steady, consistent quarter for National Retail Properties. Our broadly diversified portfolio of 2,984 single-tenant retail properties remained healthy with an occupancy rate of 98.2%, which is consistent with our long-term average of 98%.



Despite the headlines regarding retail store closures, our portfolio continues to perform admirably. As we've