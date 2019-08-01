Q2 2019 National Retail Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Julian E. Whitehurst - National Retail Properties, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Tom. Good morning, and welcome to the National Retail Properties' Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Joining me on this call is our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht. After some brief opening remarks, I'll turn the call over to Kevin for more detail on our results.



Once again, National Retail Properties posted steady consistent results in the second quarter of 2019, which positioned us to increase our common stock dividend in July by 3% to $0.515 per quarter. 2019 will mark our 30th consecutive year of increased annual dividends, a feat matched by only 2 other REITs and by less than 90 public companies in the United States. With a dividend payout ratio of approximately 73%, we're well