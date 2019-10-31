Q3 2019 National Retail Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 02:30PM GMT

Julian E. Whitehurst - National Retail Properties, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Tom. Good morning and welcome to the National Retail Properties Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Joining me on this call is our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht. After some brief opening remarks, I'll turn the call over to Kevin for more detail on our results.



Since today is October 31, let me open by saying Happy Halloween to you all, and I'm pleased to report that NNN delivered treats, not tricks for the third quarter this year. Some highlights of those third quarter treats include increasing our common stock dividend for the 30th consecutive year and strengthening our balance sheet by raising over $434 million of equity, which, together with our healthy portfolio and our consistent, steady