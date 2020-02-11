Q4 2019 National Retail Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

And with that, I am pleased to turn the floor over to Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jay Whitehurst. Welcome, Jay.



Julian E. Whitehurst - National Retail Properties, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Jim. Good morning and welcome to the National Retail Properties' Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Call. Joining me on this call is our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht. After some opening remarks, I'll turn the call over to Kevin to discuss our financial results in more detail.



2019 was a year of significant milestones for National Retail Properties, our 35th year in business, our 25th year listed on the New York Stock Exchange and most importantly, our 30th year of consecutive annual dividend increases. Very few public companies and only 2 other REITs have matched this impressive track record of