Q1 2020 National Retail Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thanks, Jess. Good morning and welcome to the National Retail Properties' First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Joining me on this call is our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht. After some opening remarks, I'll turn the call over to Kevin for more details on our results.



First, let me say that our hearts go out to all the families affected by the COVID-19 coronavirus and the related economic dislocation across the country. We also want to offer our profound thanks to the medical professionals and first responders who are putting themselves in harm's way every day in order to keep the rest of us safe and healthy.



With that sobering perspective in mind, today's first quarter