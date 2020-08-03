Q2 2020 National Retail Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Julian E. Whitehurst - National Retail Properties, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the National Retail Properties Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Joining me on this call is our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht.



First, I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to all the associates at National Retail Properties for their hard work, dedication, ingenuity, flexibility and respect for each other as we address and work through the myriad impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our lives and the business this past quarter. And to all of those first responders and health care workers who are out there keeping us safe and healthy, I offer our deepest thanks as well.



Second quarter results for National Retail Properties reflect the basic