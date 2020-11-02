Q3 2020 National Retail Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the National Retail Properties Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host for today, Mr. Jay Whitehurst. Sir, the floor is yours.



Julian E. Whitehurst - National Retail Properties, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thanks, Jess. And good morning, and welcome to the National Retail Properties Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Joining me on this call is our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht. And I'm also pleased to welcome our recently appointed Chief Operating Officer, Steve Horn, to his first official earnings call. In his 17 years at National Retail Properties, Steve has been involved in all aspects of our business and has been one of the architects of our strategy and culture. And there's no one more qualified to step into the role of COO than Steve.



Also, I want to express my deep appreciation to all the associates at National Retail Properties for their tireless efforts and inspiring