Nov 17, 2020 / 06:45PM GMT

Julian E. Whitehurst - National Retail Properties, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



All right. Good afternoon, and welcome to the National Retail Properties presentation. This is Jay Whitehurst, and I'm here with our CFO, Kevin Habicht; and our Chief Operating Officer, Steve Horn.



Many of you already know our story. So I'm going to quickly review our business model and some results and strategy, and then we can have time for questions. (Operator Instructions)



This next slide -- let's go ahead and go. Yes. This slide lays out the business model that we've been executing for decades. We focus solely on single-tenant retail properties, and our portfolio is broadly diversified with high occupancy rate. We're retail real estate experts and we focus our acquisitions and our underwriting on well-located parcels along high-traffic roads; lease to large regional and national operators in e-commerce-resistant businesses at market rents; and we maintain a conservative, flexible capital structure. The result of all this is consistent multiyear per share growth and a dividend that we've increased