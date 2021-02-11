Q4 2020 National Retail Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Julian E. Whitehurst - National Retail Properties, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Matthew. Good morning, and welcome to the National Retail Properties Fourth Quarter and 2020 Year-end Earnings Call. Joining me on the call this morning is our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht; and our Chief Operating Officer, Steve Horn.



Before discussing the details of this past year, I want to once again offer my sincere gratitude to all the associates at National Retail Properties for their hard work, perseverance, flexibility, collegiality, professionalism and dedication in 2020. I could not be prouder of how this talented team worked tirelessly to create shareholder value and support each other during this past crazy year.



As I've said before, perhaps the best word