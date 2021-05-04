Q1 2021 National Retail Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to your National Retail Properties First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Jay Whitehurst. Sir, the floor is yours.



Julian E. Whitehurst - National Retail Properties, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Melinda. Good morning, and welcome to the National Retail Properties First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Joining me on this call is our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht; and our Chief Operating Officer, Steve Horn.



As this morning's press release reflects, 2021 is off to a great start for National Retail Properties. Beyond our impressive financial results, during the first quarter, we were pleased and honored to be named as one of the few REITs in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index. And I'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in our office who put in the time and effort to achieve that important recognition.

