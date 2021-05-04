May 04, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to your National Retail Properties First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Jay Whitehurst. Sir, the floor is yours.
Julian E. Whitehurst - National Retail Properties, Inc. - CEO, President & Director
Thank you, Melinda. Good morning, and welcome to the National Retail Properties First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Joining me on this call is our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht; and our Chief Operating Officer, Steve Horn.
As this morning's press release reflects, 2021 is off to a great start for National Retail Properties. Beyond our impressive financial results, during the first quarter, we were pleased and honored to be named as one of the few REITs in the 2021 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index. And I'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in our office who put in the time and effort to achieve that important recognition.
Q1 2021 National Retail Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 04, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...