Q2 2021 National Retail Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the National Retail Properties Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results Call.



Julian E. Whitehurst - National Retail Properties, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Tom. Good morning, and welcome to the National Retail Properties Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Joining me on this call is Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht; and Chief Operating Officer, Steve Horn.



As this morning's press release reflects, National Retail Properties performance in 2021 continues to produce strong results, including continued high occupancy, impressive rent collections and solid acquisitions driven by our proprietary tenant relationships. We're well positioned to continue enhancing shareholder value as we look ahead to the balance of 2021 and beyond.



In July, we announced a roughly 2% increase in our common stock dividend effective later this month, thus making 2021 our