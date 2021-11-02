Q3 2021 National Retail Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Julian E. Whitehurst - National Retail Properties, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Matthew. Good morning, and welcome to the National Retail Properties Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Joining me on this call is Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht; and Chief Operating Officer, Steve Horn.



And we're pleased to report another solid quarter for National Retail Properties with increasing acquisition volume, high occupancy and rent collections and a rock-solid balance sheet. We increased our common stock dividend in August, making 2021 our 32nd consecutive year of increased dividends. Only 86 other U.S. public companies, including only 2 other REITs, can offer that impressive track record of consistent dividend growth to investors.



And as our press release this morning indicates, we are