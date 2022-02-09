Q4 2021 National Retail Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

Julian E. Whitehurst - National Retail Properties, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thanks, Holly. Good morning, and welcome to the National Retail Properties 2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. Joining me on the call this morning is our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht; and our current Chief Operating Officer and soon to be our new Chief Executive Officer, Steve Horn. Let me start by saying how pleased I am with our Board's decision to elevate Steve to the role of CEO upon my retirement at the end of April. I was one of the people who interviewed Steve back in 2003, and it's been a true pleasure to watch his career at National Retail Properties grow and develop. Steve understands every aspect of our business and our culture, and there's no one better qualified