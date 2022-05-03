Q1 2022 National Retail Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the National Retail Properties First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, President and CEO, Steve Horn. Sir, the floor is yours.



Stephen A. Horn - National Retail Properties, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, Matthew. Good morning, and welcome to the National Retail Properties First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me on this call is our Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht.



As this morning's press release reflects, 2022 is off to a fantastic start for National Retail Properties. Beyond our financial results, post the quarter, early April, NNN released inaugural corporate responsibility and sustainability report. We created a report with the ISOS Group. The report includes and highlights NNN's commitments, achievements and initiatives on an ongoing basis.



Also, before we get into the financial and portfolio detail, I want to address the current direction of NNN. As I mentioned earlier this