Q2 2022 National Retail Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Allen. Good morning, and welcome to the National Retail Properties Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call is Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht. As this morning's press release reflects National Retail Properties performance in 2022 continues to produce strong results, including continued high occupancy, impressive recons and solid acquisitions driven by our proprietary tenant relationships. We are in a position to continue enhancing shareholder value as we move into the second half of 2022 and beyond.



In July, we announced roughly a 4% increase in our common stock dividend to be paid on August 15, thus making 2022 our 33rd consecutive annual dividend increase. National Retail Properties is