NNN REIT Inc at NAREIT REITweek: Investor Conference Transcript

Jun 07, 2023 / 12:45PM GMT

Diane Rusignola -



I'm here today with Steve Horn, President and CEO of NNN REIT. The company changed its name from National Retail Properties to NNN in April.



Questions and Answers:

Can you talk about why that change was the right move right now?- NNN REIT, Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorYes. So NNN REIT, it's -- in the industry, that's what we're known as NNN. If you talk to our clients, our investors, anybody we do business with, they refer to us as NNN. Not a shift in strategy by any means. If you look -- if you were going to e-mail me, steve.horn@nnnreit. If I call you, our caller ID is NNN REIT. So that's all it was. It's just making us who we are and who we're known as. But there's plenty of runway with our current strategy. So it's just identifying us, NNN.NNN has a 5-year average annual dividend growth rate of 3%. In what ways are you able to achieve that?- NNN REIT, Inc. -