Q3 2023 NNN REIT Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Thanks, [Ali]. Good morning, and welcome to NNN REIT's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call is Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht. As this morning's press release reflects NNN's performance in 2023 continues to produce strong results, including high occupancy, solid acquisitions driven by our proprietary relationships, which is the NNN moat to creating quality earnings.



We are in a position to continue the performance through the fourth quarter as our pipeline and capital are in place. Based on our year-to-date performance, we announced a further increase in our 2023 guidance for