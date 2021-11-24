Q3 2021 Noah Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 24, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Noah Holdings Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Grant Pan, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Qing Pan - Noah Holdings Limited - CFO



Thank you, operator. And for today's conference, I will first introduce the quarterly financial results. I will hand back to Chairlady Wang, followed by a Q&A session.



Good morning, everybody. Dear investors and analysts, I'm very happy to share with you the solid financial results for the third quarter of 2021 with continued growth achieved across revenues and client activities. We're excited to see continued growth in our black card and diamond card clients, demonstrating successful implementation and execution of the upgraded client servicing strategy as well as record high recurring service fees, thanks to the improved asset mix we allocate for our clients.



We're also very happy to report that we're ahead of the schedule to deliver