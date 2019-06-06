Jun 06, 2019 / 11:50AM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Our first presenter today is Northern Oil & Gas. We're fortunate to have the Chief Financial Officer, Nick O'Grady, as the presenter.



For those of you that don't know, Northern Oil & Gas is an exploration production company with a leading nonoperated position in the Williston Basin.



I'll hand it off to Nick to tell the Northern story. Thanks.



Nicholas OâGrady - Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. - CFO



Good morning. So I'll do this here. So what is Northern? Northern, we're actually about -- we're about to close on material acquisition in the next month. That acquisition, should it close on time, will make us about 178,000 net acres in the Williston Basin, all nonoperated. About -- over 90% of that's held by production so there is no clock going, so to speak. And our production should be well in excess of 40,000 barrels a day of oil equivalent, which is about 82% oil by stream.



What is the nonoperated business model? It's something we get a lot of questions about. A nonoperator -- or basically we are a