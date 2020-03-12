Q4 2019 Northern Oil and Gas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Northern Oil and Gas Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to our host, Mike Kelly, Executive Vice President of Finance. Thank you. You may begin.



Michael Dugan Kelly - Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. - EVP of Finance



Great. Thanks, Diego, and good morning, everybody. We're happy to welcome you to Northern's fourth quarter and year-end 2019 earnings call. Before we get into the results, let me cover our safe harbor language.



Please be advised that our remarks today, including the answers to your questions, may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the expectations contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Those risks include, among others, matters that we have described in our