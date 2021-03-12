Q4 2020 Northern Oil and Gas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Michael Dugan Kelly - Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer



Thank you, Donna, and good morning, everybody. We're happy to welcome you to our fourth quarter 2020 earnings call. I'm joined here this morning with Northern CEO, Nick O'Grady; our COO, Adam Dirlam; our CFO, Chad Allen; our Chief Engineer, Jim Evans; as well as Northern's Chairman, Bahram Akradi. Our agenda for today will be as follows: Bahram is going to give you the opening remarks, and then he's going to hand the mic over to Nick. After Nick, Adam will give you an overview of our operations, followed by Chad, who will review Northern's Q4 financials and '21 guidance. After that, we will head into the Q&A.



Before you go on though, let's cover the safe harbor language.