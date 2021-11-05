Q3 2021 Northern Oil and Gas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Michael Dugan Kelly - Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our discussion in Northern's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release. This morning, before the market opened, we released our financial results. You could access this release on our website, and our Form 10-Q will be filed with the SEC within the next few days. We also posted a new investor deck on the website as well this morning.



I'm joined here with Northern's CEO, Nick O'Grady; our COO, Adam Dirlam; CFO, Chad Allen; and Chief Engineer, Jim Evans. Our agenda for today's call is as follows, Nick will give us -- will start off with his comments regarding Q3 and our overall strategy. After Nick, Adam will give you an overview of