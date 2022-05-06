Q1 2022 Northern Oil and Gas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the NOG first quarter 2022 earnings call and webcast. a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It's now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mike Kelly, Chief Strategy Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael Dugan Kelly - Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. - Chief Strategy Officer



Good morning. And thank you for joining us for NOG's first quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Yesterday after the market closed, we released our financial results for the first quarter. You can access our earnings release on our investor relations website and our Form 10-Q will be filed with the SEC in the next few days. We also posted a new investor deck on the website last night. I'm joined here this morning with NOG's CEO, Nick O'Grady, our president, Adam Dirlam, CFO, Chad Allen, and our EVP and Chief Engineer, Jim Evans.



Our agenda for today's call is as follows. Nick will start us off with his comments regarding our first quarter and our business strategy. After Nick, Adam will give you an overview of our operations,