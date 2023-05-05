Q1 2023 Northern Oil and Gas Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to our First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Yesterday, after the market closed, we released our financial results for the first quarter. You can access our earnings release and presentation on our Investor Relations website. Our Form 10-Q will be filed with the SEC within next few days.



I am joined this morning by NOG's Chief Executive Officer, Nick O'Grady; our President, Adam Dirlam; our Chief Financial Officer, Chad Allen; and our Chief Technical Officer, Jim Evans. Our agenda for today's call is as follows: Nick will provide his remarks on the quarter and our recent accomplishments, and Adam will give you an overview of operations. And last, Chad